Devils Lake Girls Basketball Wins N.D. Class A East Region Title

The Firebirds defeated Shanley 77-74 in Overtime

FARGO, N.D. – In a tight game that ended in overtime, top-seeded Devils Lake took down second-seeded Shanley 77-74.

The Firebirds jumped out to a ten-point lead at half, but the Deacons were able to cut into that and play wire to wire with Devils Lake towards the end of the game.

The game was tied at 69 and was forced into overtime.

This win secures Devil Lake’s spot as the No. 1 seed from the East in the State tournament. Shanley will get the No. 2 seed from the East.