Fargo Public Library Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s 115th Birthday

Kids could listen to The Cat in the Hat, play games, and make some crafts

FARGO, N.D. — There were plenty of cats in hats on hand to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s 115th birthday at Fargo Public Library.

As part of Read Across America, kids listened to a reading of The Cat in the Hat while also taking part in several Dr. Seuss–themed activities.

With more than sixty books including Green Eggs and Ham and The Lorax in his portfolio, librarians and teachers are eager to use his books as a way to introduce kids to a lifelong passion of reading.

“Well he made it easy with all the rhymes and the fun characters and they’re still around today, all the books, and it’s fantastic. As a children’s librarian, to have kids come to the library and have a great, fun experience, it will make them lifelong library users,” said Cindy Liudahl, a Children’s Librarian at Fargo Public Library.

Read Across America is a program run by the National Education Association to make sure kids across the country read books.