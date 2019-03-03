Kindred Girls Basketball Takes Class B Title for Second Time in Three Seasons

Kindred Beat Rugby for State Title

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It’s officially March which means if you’re a sports fan, you can’t get through the month without some madness.

Usually it’s the veteran laden team who makes the ran to a championship, however, Kindred girls basketball changed that narrative Saturday night.

The Vikings only have one senior on their roster. It was the freshman Kristina Freier who hit the go-ahead three with 15 seconds left to lead her school to their second state title in three seasons.

The tournament MVP was also a freshmen, Abby Duchscherer, who started playing on varsity as an eighth grader and has already reached the 1,000 point plateau.

Coach Sam Brandt knew this run was a special one.

“Abby, Tina, Taryn, Kacey, I got three years left with all of them. Were going to celebrate this one, were going to love it and then talk about next year once were done celebrating,” Brandt said. “Everybody. Tina knocking that shot down, all the rebounds we secured. Casey really locking in on 25. Everybody. Everybody played their role.”

Video courtesy of KOMT in Minot.