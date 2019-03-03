NDSU Softball Ends California Trip With A Loss

Stanford Beat NDSU, 3-2

STANFORD, Calif. – (NDSU Athletics) Host Stanford University scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning to edge North Dakota State 3-2 at the Nike Invitational on Sunday, March 3, at Smith Family Stadium.

North Dakota State (9-8) is scheduled to play Illinois State (5-15) at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, March 8, in Miami.

Teaghan Cowles led off Stanford’s bottom of the first inning with a triple and scored on Emily Klingaman’s double. Whitney Burks hit a sacrifice fly to push across Klingaman and put the Cardinal ahead 2-0.

NDSU rallied with a run to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third when Maddie Hansen single to center field with two outs to score Katie Shoultz. The Bison tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth as Sam Koehn delivered a RBI single to center to score Stephanie Soriano.

Stanford (15-2) scored the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth as Klingaman singled through the left side to score Alyssa Horeczko. Klingaman had two of the Cardinal four hits.

Kiana Pancino (4-0) took over for starter Carolyn Lee in the fourth inning. Pancino struck out two, walked one and allowed only one hit in 3.2 innings of relief for the win.

Paige Vargas (3-3) settled down after the first inning. Vargas allowed four hits and two walks in taking the loss.