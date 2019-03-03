Young Hockey Referee Found Dead Out In The Cold In Langdon

LANGDON, ND — A man reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead in Langdon.
The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Conner Sander of Grand Forks was in town to referee the North Dakota Junior Gold Hockey Tournament and didn’t show up for his game at the Dakota Spirit Arena.
About an hour after Sander was reported missing, his body was found in a field near a construction company on the outskirts of town.
Authorities believe Sander was walking from the Langdon Motor Inn to the Cobblestone Inn, got confused and cold sometime Friday night or early Saturday and died.
