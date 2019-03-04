Klieman’s Absence Mars Otherwise Exceptional Trip to Washington D.C.

North Dakota State met with President Trump at the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. — The North Dakota State football team is about to make its return flight to Fargo after a full day in the nation’s capital. They met with the President and got to explore a lot of what Washington D.C. has to offer.

Players say it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and something they’ll never forget.

President Trump fed the team a fast food lunch, just like he did with the Clemson Tigers two months ago.

Counsel to the President Kellyanne Conway says that it is becoming a tradition to feed them burgers and fries.

None of the student–athletes were complaining.

It was an almost perfect day, but it was tough to overlook the absence of former head coach Chris Klieman as he couldn’t skip out on his new team to celebrate with his old one.

“He’s meant a lot to a lot of us, and I’ve said that for a long time. He means a lot to me and our team and was a huge reason for our success during this run,” former NDSU quarterback Easton Stick said. “But, he’s got his stuff going on and you’ve got to move on and handle your business, and I know he’s doing that.”

Current head coach Matt Entz took a moment to praise the 24 seniors who played their last game in a Bison uniform during that national title win. He was choked up speaking with great pride about them.

Entz has repeatedly said that this white house visit is as much about last year’s team as it is about building a bond with the 2019 team.