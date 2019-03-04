Students Showcase Drama Skills at Fargo Area One Act Festival

The Fargo Area One Act Festival welcomes students from North, South, Davies, and Sheyenne High Schools

FARGO, N.D. – Area high school students are taking center stage at the 6th Annual Fargo Area One Act Festival.

This two-day festival is giving 150 students from North, South, Davies, and Sheyenne High Schools a chance to perform their one-act plays.

Students take part in workshops and have opportunities to showcase their talents.

Fargo North’s drama director, Tom Gillen, enjoys watching the festival grow each year and looks forward to his students engaging with students from other schools.

“We really preach positivity,” Gillen said. “The judges, there are judges for the one-acts but they don’t rank anybody. So, it is just sort of critiquing skills and we just want to keep everything really positive and no negativity here.”

The one-act festival wraps up Tuesday afternoon.