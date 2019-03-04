Travel Agents Busy As People Look to Escape Winter

Normally during this time of year, they say they're helping travelers book summer vacations instead

FARGO, N.D. — During this time of year, travel agents say they typically see things calm down and start helping people plan their summer vacations.

“The snow’s a little higher than I remember,” said Tony Heinbaugh.

But after even more snow and the frigid temps in North Dakota and Minnesota, everyone seems to be either wishing they could go back in time.

“Last year at this time we went to Costa Rica,” Tony said.

“Do you feel like it should’ve been this year as opposed to last year? Oh yeah I do. Would’ve enjoyed it a lot more I think,” Joann Heinbaugh said.

Or looking for a last minute getaway.

“This is probably the most last minute trips that I have booked for people leaving in two weeks so it’s been really busy,” said Lisa Brisgalla, director of romance travel at Travel Travel Fargo.

For those trying to do the same this March, Travel, Travel’s Lisa Brasgalla advises everyone to fly out of Minneapolis or on a weekday to cut vacation costs.

But when it comes to airfare she says buying the travel insurance is a must.

“Especially with the winter we’ve been having. I cannot stress how important travel insurance is because if your flight is cancelled or delayed due to weather, airlines do not have to assist with accommodations,” Brasgalla said.

If you really want to save big, she says the best thing to do is book an all–inclusive stay somewhere meaning your airfare, lodging and meals won’t cost you extra.

Brasgalla says right now there’s some good deals for trips to Jamaica and Mexico, but traveling next month might be your best bet at saving even more.

“April is actually a really good time too. Prices almost drop in half going into April. Even looking at going to Europe, April, May and June, we have some deals to Scotland, Ireland, places like that so April, May are very popular as well,” Brasgalla said.

Some of the most popular destinations include Las Vegas, Mexico, the Caribbean and Ireland. But while many are looking for a perfect vacation spot, others feel like they found it when winter began.

“You don’t wish you were anywhere else right now? I don’t. Winter is my favorite season. It was always my quiet season and it’s always the time to get out and play so that’s kind of what I’ve been doing and what I’m still doing,” said Rachel Utechet.

Brasgalla says having a flexible schedule and having a passport can make traveling even easier and more cost effective because you aren’t limited to just a few options.