Fargo North Juniors Gain Perspective in Poverty Simulation

groups were given a case study and had to use community resources to help them throughout the exercise

FARGO, N.D. — Juniors at Fargo North High School are learning to empathize with our area’s homeless population.

The students were provided different case studies and scenarios as part of a poverty simulation.

Each one is meant to help them understand what it’s like living on a lower income or budget and what they must do to meet their basic needs.

Students also had the opportunity to learn about the different resources available to them if they ever need them in the future.

“It’s a lot of situations that kids don’t normally see happening in their life but they may have friends who are going through some of those things and it just is a big eye opener for the kids to see that things can happen,” Fargo North Homeless Liaison Jan Anderson said.

Students read the book “Nickel and Dimed: On Not Getting by in America” before the simulation.