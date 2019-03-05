Participants at Raging Red Band Festival Learn From Nationally Recognized Directors

This is the seventh year that NDSU is hosting the festival, and the event is expected to have over 30 bands from Bismarck to Maple Grove

FARGO, N.D. – Over 1,200 regional high school and middle school music students are competing at the Raging Red Band Festival Tuesday and Wednesday, March 5th and 6th.

This is the seventh year NDSU is hosting the festival, and the event is expected to have over 30 bands from Bismarck to Maple Grove, Minnesota competing.

The competition gives students and band directors the opportunity to get feedback from nationally recognized band directors as well as see where they rank among other schools in the region.

The event will be held in NDSU’s Reineke Fine Arts center and is almost entirely staffed by music students.

“I want them to get good feedback that’s useful to them that they can take back to their band rooms and apply to their ensembles, and their private or solo playing,” Assistant Director of Performing Arts at NDSU Bill Law said.

The festival is free. Wednesday’s performances go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.