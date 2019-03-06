18 Dogs Killed In Isanti County, MN Fire

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) _ U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move certain to re-ignite the legal battle over a predator that's rebounding in some regions but absent in others. Acting…
ST. PAUL, MN --The Class - A Boy's state hockey tournament is underway this afternoon in Minnesota. East Grand Forks is the 3rd seed and takes on Minnesota River. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on Antenna TV from…
STACY, Minn. - Authorities say 18 dogs died when fire destroyed a boarding kennel north of the Twin Cities. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at Waterview Kennels in Stacy on Tuesday. Isanti Fire District…