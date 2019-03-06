China Buys 10 Metric Tons of U.S. Soybeans, Sen. Smith Says It May Not Be Enough

Austin Erickson,

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Senator Sonny Perdue announced China is buying 10 metric tons of American soybeans on February 22nd.

He credits President Trump for bringing China to the table. Secretary Perdue says the administration’s strategy is working, which has included tariffs.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith says it’s good news that China is willing to buy American products and our country is holding China accountable for bad trade practices. However, she believes it may not be enough.

“It’s still a drop in the bucket in terms of the total market that we have had in China, and I’m worried that market share we’ve lost is going to be really hard to get back. That’s what soybean producers tell me,” Sen. Smith said.

Smith adds it’s important for the countries to get back to a true trading partnership that will help Minnesota farmers and businesses.

