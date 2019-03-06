EGF Boys Hockey Advances in Class-A State Tournament

Tanner Mack and Landon Parker each scored two goals for the Green Wave
Keith Albertson,

ST. PAUL, Minn. — East Grand Forks boys hockey jumped ahead 3-0 in its state quarterfinal game against Minnesota River and rode that to a 5-2 win.

Tanner Mack and Landon Parker each scored a pair of goals for the Green Wave to advance them to the semifinal.

They will face St. Cloud Cathedral Friday at 11:00 a.m.

All of the State Tournament games for Classes A and AA are broadcast on Antenna TV.

