Sheyenne High School Students Raise Money for Playground in West Fargo

"Opportunities at Play" is a group that promotes access to inclusive playgrounds so that all children can have the freedom to play

WEST FARGO, N.D. –Sheyenne High School students are raising money to build a new playground in West Fargo.

“Opportunities at Play” is a group that promotes access to inclusive playgrounds so that all children can have the freedom to play.

They’re raising money through t–Shirt sales.

Shirts cost 15 dollars each with a portion of the proceeds going towards the project.

Student Ambassadors are wearing the t–shirts to help spread the word.

“It was a need in our community to have an inclusive playground. Especially with kids that are in a wheelchair,” says junior Student Ambassador Julie Zamkulu. “They will have an opportunity to participate and have fun instead of just sitting on the sideline watching other kids play.”

The hope is to have the playground finished by the end of the year.

T–shirt sales run through March 31st.

To purchase a shirt visit Sheyenne high school or click here to purchase one online.