Teen Who Found Deposit Bag Full of Money Recognized For Doing The Right Thing

Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe presented Jeremy Murray with a Citizen Recognition Letter

MOORHEAD, MN — A scout in Moorhead did the right thing and he is being recognized for it.

Police Chief Shannon Monroe presented Jeremy Murray with a Citizen Recognition Letter.

On February 5, Jeremy found a bank deposit bag full of money while on his way to school.

The bag belonged to an area business.

He immediately contacted the Moorhead Police Department so it could be returned to its rightful owner.

The recognition letter says Jeremy demonstrated honesty and integrity.