Farm Rescue Accepting Spring Crop-Planting Applications

Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance.

The group provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster.

It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.

It has helped nearly 600 farm families through the years.

Find a link to the application here.

