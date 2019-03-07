Farm Rescue Accepting Spring Crop-Planting Applications

Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance.

The group provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster.

It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.

It was launched in North Dakota in 2006 and has since expanded to five neighboring states.

It has helped nearly 600 farm families through the years.

