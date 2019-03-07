Moorhead’s State Quarterfinal Comeback Falls Short against Top-Seeded Edina

The Spuds dropped the contest 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey will have to wait at least another season for a state title.

The Spuds lost their quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Edina on Thursday.

Moorhead fell in a 2-0 hole in the first period, but they pulled within a goal in the second with a Cullen Gess score.

After another tally from the Hornets, Nolan Westra kept the Spuds’ hopes alive with a goal with 3:07 left. But, Edina added an empty-netter to stave off the upset and win 4-2.