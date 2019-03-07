Moorhead’s State Quarterfinal Comeback Falls Short against Top-Seeded Edina

The Spuds dropped the contest 4-2
Keith Albertson,

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey will have to wait at least another season for a state title.

The Spuds lost their quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Edina on Thursday.

Moorhead fell in a 2-0 hole in the first period, but they pulled within a goal in the second with a Cullen Gess score.

After another tally from the Hornets, Nolan Westra kept the Spuds’ hopes alive with a goal with 3:07 left. But, Edina added an empty-netter to stave off the upset and win 4-2.

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Moorhead Boys Hockey Fights Off EGF Comeback to Wi...
Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced in Decapitation Case
Remains Found in Cass County Confirmed as Missing ...
Am Fam HS Play of the Winter Nominees: April 14

You Might Like

2019 Flood Outlook Predicts Major Flood on Red River

Snowstorm after snowstorm followed by temperatures well below average. So far this winter we've seen the perfect conditions for the snow to continue to pile up. "Typical scenario would already have us starting…

Latest "Lucky for Life" Winner is From....

BISMARCK, ND-- Someone from Mapleton has claimed the "Lucky for Life" lottery prize from Monday night's drawing. The state lottery says the winner has decided to remain anonymous. The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South in…