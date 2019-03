National Weather Service Releases It’s Spring Flood Outlook

GRAND FORKS, ND — Taking into account this weekends forecast for snow in our area, the National Weather Service has released it’s 2019 Spring Flood Outlook.

NWS says the risk for significant snowmelt flooding has further increased, running well above long term historical averages across the Red River and Devils Lake Basin.

They also says March snow and the indication of a later snowmelt and runoff cycle increases the risk for rapid and/or rainfall enhanced runoff.

Depending on the area along the Red River the NWS has several communities in a moderate to major flood risk.

We’ll have more on the Spring Flood Outlook tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on KVRR Local News with Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec and Weekend Meteorologist Max Mueller.