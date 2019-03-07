Plane Crash Near Wyndmere, ND

Two people aboard a small plane that went down near Wyndmere, North Dakota are believed to be okay. 
Joe Radske,

WYNDMERE, N.D. (AP) _ The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a small plane has gone down in a field in Richland County.

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas says the two occupants were taken to a Fargo hospital for evaluation, but appeared to be OK.

The plane went down in a field near Wyndmere Thursday morning.

Kadrmas says the plane belongs to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which was on scene.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory says the plane is a single-engine Piper 18.

Categories: Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

WHKY: UND Forces Game Three with Win against Ohio ...
Wahpeton Residents Celebrate City’s 150th An...
Police investigating Williston High School Bomb Th...
Fordville Man Dies After Icy Rollover Crash in Ram...

You Might Like

Latest "Lucky for Life" Winner is From....

BISMARCK, ND-- Someone from Mapleton has claimed the "Lucky for Life" lottery prize from Monday night's drawing. The state lottery says the winner has decided to remain anonymous. The ticket was sold at Cash Wise Foods on 13th Avenue South in…

Farm Rescue Accepting Spring Crop-Planting Applications

Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance. The group provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.…