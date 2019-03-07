Racists Flyers Found in North Fargo

Joe Radske,

FARGO (KFGO) – Several residents in north Fargo awoke to find racist flyers on their vehicles’ windshields Thursday morning.

The flyers say “all hate crimes are hoaxes.”

They include images of prominent TV personalities and African Americans, along with a noose and a Clorox bleach label.

Erin Holdman lives near Roosevelt school, where many of the flyers were distributed.

“It’s disgusting” Holdman said. “There are a lot of things that are happening to people that are hate crimes.

We shouldn’t overlook the things that are happening to people, especially in our community.

People are being targeted and we need to stand up for them.”

Erin’s husband, Scott Holdman, says he believes in free speech, but he says the flyers are “not proper to be subjecting people to.”

Neighbors believe the flyers were distributed sometime overnight.

Many of them were found in an area that surrounds Roosevelt School and NDSU.

