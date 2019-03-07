Thompson, Richland Make State Boys Basketball Tournament with Region Titles

The Tommies took down Hillsboro-Central Valley, while the Colts edged out Kindred
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Revenge was sweet for the Richland boys basketball team.

Two weeks after the Kindred girls beat the Colts in the Region 1 title game, Richland flipped the script with a 50-47 win over the Vikings Thursday night.

With the win, Richland will be headed to the state tournament.

Joining the Colts at State will be Thompson, which came from behind to beat Hillsboro-Central Valley at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.

The state tournament begins Thursday, March 14.

