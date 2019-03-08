NDSU Wrestling Feels Tough Schedule Prepared them for Big 12 Championships

Big 12 Championships Start Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — The Big 12 Wrestling Championships begin on Saturday. The Bison have six wrestlers ranked in the top eight, including two–seed Brent Fleetwood at 125 pounds.

Action is going on in Tulsa, with the preliminaries and quarterfinal rounds beginning at 11:00.

Semifinals are in the afternoon, before the championship matches are on Sunday night.

The Bison went 5–and–4 in the Big 12 this season and squared off against six ranked squads over the course of the year. They believe that stiff competition has set them up well for this weekend.

“This is what we train for. We don’t train for the Northern Illinois, the little duals like that. We train for the Big 12’s, the NCAA’s,” Cam Sykora said. “You’ve got to soak in that environment and love to compete in front of thousands of people.”

“Getting these guys prepared, we utilize our schedule the best we can to position these guys in the best environments against the best competition so that when it comes to the postseason, these guys have been there and done that,” coach Roger Kish said.

The NCAA Championships are in two weeks in Pittsburgh.