Perham Man sentenced in Death of Bus Driver

1/2 Richard Fisette

2/2 Marlin Miller

DETROIT LAKES, MN (KFGO KDLM) – A judge has sentenced a Perham man to just over 5 1/2 years in prison for a collision that killed a man who was sitting in his car ahead of his shift as a school bus driver.

In January, 50-year-old Richard Fisette pleaded guilty in the death of 39-year-old Marlin Miller.

Fisette was high on meth and had smoked marijuana prior to the collision outside the bus garage in Frazee last October.