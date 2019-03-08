Sen. Cramer Wants Corps of Engineers Fired From Border Wall Project

Who we choose to build the wall defines whether it actually gets built. The Army Corp of Engineers has been an abstract failure and should not be trusted to secure the southern border. We need someone to #BuildTheWall on time and under budget. https://t.co/J4oD5DikXc — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) March 8, 2019

WASHINGTON (KFGO) – Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer says the Army Corps of Engineers should be fired from the task of building a wall on the southern border.

In a tweet Friday, Cramer suggested that private contractors should be hired to build the wall.

Cramer said “the Army Corps of Engineers has been an abstract failure and should not be trusted to secure the southern border.” Cramer also wrote “who we choose to build the wall defines whether it actually gets built.”

A spokesman says Cramer was not available to comment on the tweet.