UND Hockey Handles Buisness Against Omaha

The Fighting Hawks defeated the Mavericks 2-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey got the 2-1 victory over Omaha to start the final regular season series off on a high note.

UND scored first with a wrap around goal from Gabe Bast.

The Mavericks would tie things up in the second, after capitalizing on a five-on-three power play.

Nick Jones sealed the deal in the third, however, with a second goal for the Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota plays Omaha for a second time on Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 P.M.