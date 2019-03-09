Fargo Public Works Has All Crews Out Clearing Roads

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Public Works says they have all their crews out working 24 hours throughout the storm.
They say the difference is that this snow has more moisture to it, and the temperatures outside are more moderate.
They also say they’ve been working on clearing snow from the sides of roads for weeks.
“It’s a March storm, typically they’re wet and heavier snow, and when the weather does straighten out, gets in the 30’s here, tends to melt away pretty rapidly,” Lee Anderson, Fargo Public Works supervisor, said.
Crews start with emergency snow routes and then work into smaller neighborhood streets.
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The second of a series of three legislative forums lets people ask questions about what's happening in local government. The legislative process is basically broken into three periods.…
FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo Public Works says they have all their crews out working 24 hours throughout the storm. They say the difference is that this snow has more moisture to it, and the temperatures outside are more moderate. They also…