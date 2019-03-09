NDSU WBB Season Ends with Loss to South Dakota

Coyotes beat the Bison, 74-51

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Second-seeded South Dakota outscored seventh-seeded North Dakota State 19-5 in the second quarter, as the Coyotes beat the Bison 74-51 in the Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals.

The loss ended the Bison season, as NDSU finished with a 7-22 overall record. With the win, South Dakota advanced to the Summit League Championship Semifinals on Monday against either Denver or North Dakota.

Emily Dietz had a game-high 20 points for the Bison, as she became the third player in school history to score 20 or more points in a Summit League Championship game. It was the second 20-plus point game for Dietz, who had scored 26 prior points in four career games against South Dakota. Rylee Nudell added seven points, while Marina Fernandez and Danneka Voegeli each had six points. With a 3-pointer in the game, Michelle Gaislerova became the second player in school history to hit 75 or more 3-pointers in a season. Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 20 points off the bench.

Fernandez led the Bison with five rebounds, while Cirkeline Rimdal and Voegeli each had four. Michelle Gaislerova tied a career-high with four assists. Dietz had a pair of blocked shots, while Gaislerova had two steals.

With an early five point lead, the Yotes stretched the lead to double digits with an 11-5 run to close the first quarter with a 22-11 lead. Sofija Zivaljevic hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to cut the lead to 10, but South Dakota ended the first half on a 17-2 run over an 8:44 span to take a 41-16 lead.

Another Coyote run late in the third quarter, this time a 12-1 run over a 4:26 span, pushed the lead to 32 with 1:41 left in the third quarter. The Bison went on an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the lead under 20 in the second half.

NDSU was 18-of-40 (45%) from the floor and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. South Dakota was 28-of-60 (46.7%) and 7-of-25 (28%) from downtown. The Bison were 13-of-23 (56.5%) at the free throw line, while South Dakota was 11-of-13 (84.6%) at the charity stripe. The Coyotes had a 22-9 advantage in points off turnovers and 28-10 in bench points.