“I’m done with it”: People Cleanup Winter’s Mess Across the Region

West Fargo will have crews clearing out sidewalks in the city starting at 4:00 in the morning

WEST FARGO, N.D. — With storm after storm, it’s safe to say enough is enough.

“Yeah, we’re sick of it. Tired of it and we’re running out of places to push it,” said Dan Birnbaum, West Fargo street foreman.

“I hate it,” said Tanner Larson.

“I’m done. I’m ready for it to be done. My blower quit halfway through the first blow and I’ve had to hire it done twice. I just got my blower back thank the lord,” said Jean Besisto.

But now Besisto has to keep it running just to clear the massive pile of snow in her front yard and on her roof. Thankfully she has a neighbor who’s willing to help out.

“I just do the sidewalk all the way down. About every week there’s people out clearing the snow,” Larson said.

That even goes for the city of West Fargo.

“It’s been a challenge. The biggest thing is we haven’t had time for our cleanups in between storms. Otherwise we got a great team of workers who are out trying to clean up every storm we can,” Birnbaum said.

With another storm coming later this week, some are still trying to keep that optimism alive.

“My husband recently passed so I’m moving to Arizona. This is the winter to speed me away,” Besisto said.

As she dreams of a warmer and desert covered future, Besisto has a message to share with everyone who still can’t seem to get rid of those winter blues.

“Smile. Just smile. This too shall pass. And it’s going to be fine. The grass will be green soon. The trees will be blooming,” she said. “I’m going to Arizona. I’m tickled pink.”

West Fargo will have crews clearing out sidewalks in the city starting at 4:00 in the morning.