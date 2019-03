Olympic Medalist And Minnesota Native Dead at 23

Kelly Catlin's father told VeloNews that his daughter took her own life in her California home.

Kelly Catlin (FOX Sports)

An Olympic silver medalist and three-time world champion from Minnesota has died.

23-year-old Kelly Catlin passed away on Friday according to USA Cycling.

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis and was part of the four-woman team at Rio 2016 that finished second behind Great Britain in the gold-medal race.

