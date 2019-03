Fargo Named 6th Happiest City in the U.S.

We may not be thrilled about all the snow we’ve been getting, but Fargo is a lot more cheerful than we may think.

WalletHub names it the sixth happiest city in the country.

The website looks at 21 indicators of happiness to rank 180 cities.

Fargo is in the top 20 for emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment.

The other North Dakota city on the list is Bismarck in 11th. In Minnesota, Saint Paul is 19th and Minneapolis is 26th.

Click here for the full list of cities.