Jamestown Man Arrested After 50 Mile Pursuit

The police department says an officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Cody Deese, 27, of Jamestown at approximately 11:30 p.m..

Jamestown, N.D. (NewsDakota/KFGO) – A driver was arrested after an hour-long, 50-mile pursuit that went in and out of Jamestown late Sunday night.

Deese was recognized as an individual with warrants and a suspended driver’s license.

After the officer activated his emergency lights, Deese fled westbound on 10th St SE from 8th Ave SE.

The pursuit went westbound on I-94, north onto the truck bypass, south on Highway 52, and then back into Jamestown.

Deese then fled south on Highway 281 to Montpelier and back north again 281.

Spike stripes were used successfully to flatten three tires as Deese was driving north on Hwy 281.

The vehicle came to a stop on 10th St. SE at the intersection of 4th Ave. SE in Jamestown. Deese was taken into custody without incident.

Deese was booked into Stutsman County Corrections for fleeing or attempting to elude, driving under suspension, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three Stutsman County warrants.

He’s currently being held on $1,576 bond.

The Jamestown Police Department was assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office.