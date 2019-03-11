Minnesota Lawmakers Want $40 Million For Disaster Fund Ahead of Spring Melting

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota lawmakers are pushing to replenish an empty disaster fund ahead of anticipated spring flooding.

Republican Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks and Rep. Tony Jurgens of Cottage Grove want $20 million for this year and $20 million for 2020.

“Back in 1997 we had catastrophic flooding up in northwest Minnesota, and right now with the snow pack, I’m concerned. Very concerned that’s going to be happening, and I want to make sure we have the funds available to deal with things that may come down the line,” Sen. Johnson said.

Democrat Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona, who created the fund, says the money is meant for disasters between legislative sessions.

He says if there’s serious flooding this spring, the legislature will approve aid during the session. Pelowski has authored a bill with $10 million, but is prepared to add more.

You can see the full press conference about the legislation to add money to the disaster relief fund above.