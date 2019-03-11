MN Boys Basketball: 8AA Quarterfinal Highlights

Perham, Barnesville, Hawley, DGF Advance

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Monday night marked the start of Section tournaments in the state of Minnesota.

Concordia College and Moorhead High School hosted 8AA Quarterfinal games.

The number one seed Perham started off the night with a dominating victory over Roseau, 82-41.

Three seed Barnesville pulled away from two seed East Grand Forks to win, 58-43.

In the final game of the night at Concordia, four seed Breckenridge gave the other number one seed Hawley a run for their money with the Nuggets surviving a close one, 58-53.

Perham 82, Roseau 41

Barnesville 58, East Grand Forks 43

Hawley 58, Breckenridge 53

DGF 59, Osakis 55