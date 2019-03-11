NDSU and Women’s Basketball Coach Agree To Part Ways

Maren Walseth had a 40-106 record in five seasons with the Bison, including a 19-59 record in The Summit League.

Courtesy: ndsu.edu

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Athletic Department and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Maren Walseth have mutually agreed to part ways, director of athletics Matt Larsen announced Monday, March 11.

She led the Bison to an 11-18 record and sixth-place finish as a rookie head coach in 2014-15 after spending seven years as an assistant coach at Penn State and three years at Navy.

The Bison finished 7-22 this year and placed seventh in the league for the third straight season.

Larsen said a national search will begin immediately for a new head coach.