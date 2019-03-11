NDSU and Women’s Basketball Coach Agree To Part Ways

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Athletic Department and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Maren Walseth have mutually agreed to part ways, director of athletics Matt Larsen announced Monday, March 11.
Walseth had a 40-106 record in five seasons with the Bison, including a 19-59 record in The Summit League.
She led the Bison to an 11-18 record and sixth-place finish as a rookie head coach in 2014-15 after spending seven years as an assistant coach at Penn State and three years at Navy.
The Bison finished 7-22 this year and placed seventh in the league for the third straight season.
Larsen said a national search will begin immediately for a new head coach.
