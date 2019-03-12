Bison Upset Omaha 73-63 To Go Back To The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Vinnie Shahid scored 20 second-half points to lead the Bison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Get your dancin’ shoes on, Bison fans. North Dakota State is headed back to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after winning the Summit League Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Bison beat second-seeded Omaha 73-63.

North Dakota State was led by junior guard Vinnie Shahid who scored 22 points, 20 of which were scored in the second half.

The Bison shot great from three point range sinking 10 of 24 shots and 34 of 70 throughout the Tournament.

They also shot 47.2 percent of field goals (25-for-53) and were lights out at the free throw line going 13-of-15.

NDSU will find out who it will face in the tournament during the selection show on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on CBS.