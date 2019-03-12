Disability Rights Organizations Remind Community to Clear Sidewalks for Pedestrians

FARGO, N.D. — As we all try to continue getting through this winter, disability rights organizations are reminding homeowners to keep their sidewalks clear for everyone.

Accessibility specialists say keeping snow off the sidewalks is especially important for people with disabilities because it’s forcing them to walk in the streets. They say the city has done a great job cleaning up but there’s only so many places for the snow to go. Those with disabilities say that’s when they rely on help from neighbors.

“Most people don’t realize that we difficulty walking or have problems getting around and how much we appreciate when they do address it or see that we’re having problems and either assist us or offer help or in cases like the winter, keep sidewalks shoveled, clear,” said Dan Holte, who’s been a member of Freedom Resource Center since 2014.

Holte says he can’t thank his neighborhood enough for all the help they have given him over the years.