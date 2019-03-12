Two Men Arrested After Short Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle In Grand Forks Michael Sebjornson and Jeremy Nelson Were Arrested After Crashing Into Snow Bank March 12, 2019 TJ Nelson, Michael Sebjornson & Jeremy NelsonGRAND FORKS, ND — Two men in a stolen vehicle were arrested after a short pursuit in Grand Forks Monday night. 33-year-old Michael Sebjornson was arrested on a number of charges including fleeing and reckless driving. His passenger, 30-year-old Jeremy Nelson, was arrested for possession of meth paraphernalia. Officers first spotted the stolen vehicle in north Grand Forks before the men attempted to flee. About five minutes later, they ended up in a snow bank and were arrested. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: FLEEING, Grand Forks, JEREMY NELSON, Meth, MICHAEL SEBJORNSON, pursuit, STOLEN VEHICLE FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Grand Forks Police Close Luring Bunny Investigatio... Shaw Convicted of Murder for Second Time Woman Arrested After Calling Police About A Possib... Arrests Made In “Significant” Drug Ope...