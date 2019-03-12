UND’s Scheel Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

Scheel is second among freshman goaltenders with a 2.07 goals against average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (UND Athletics) — North Dakota freshman goalie Adam Scheel (Lakewood, Ohio) was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s All-Rookie Team, announced today by league officials. Scheel has been stellar in net this season for the Fighting Hawks and is among the nation’s leaders in goals-against average and wins among NCAA freshman netminders.

Scheel has nine wins over ranked teams this season after a Feb. 15 takedown of then-ninth-ranked Western Michigan. In the 17 games in which he’s played against a ranked team, he’s compiled a 9-6-1 record with a shutout and a ridiculous 1.69 goals against average and .931 save percentage. He’s allowed one goal or fewer in seven of those wins, including each of the last four wins.

His goals against average is currently at 2.07, second-best ever by a UND freshman and second-best this season among NCAA freshmen. Despite missing the last six games due to injury, Scheel is still second in the nation among freshmen in wins (13) and GAA (2.07).

He is joined on the team by fellow goalie Filip Larsson of Denver, forwards Noah Cates (Minnesota Duluth), Nolan Walker (St. Cloud State) and Omaha’s Taylor Ward. SCSU’s Nick Perbix and Colorado College’s Bryan Yoon make up the All-Rookie blue line.

North Dakota looks to extend its streak of 16 consecutive seasons advancing to the semifinals of the league’s conference tournament, but will have to do so on the road this year. UND will head to Denver Friday for a best-of-three series in the quarterfinal round of the NCHC Tournament.