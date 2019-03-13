Fargo Man Arrested After Ramming Squad Car

It happened in Larimore, west of Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) – A Fargo man is in the Grand Forks County jail after he rammed a sheriff’s department squad car while he was driving a stolen car.

Deputies spotted an unoccupied car and saw two people get into the car about 90 minutes later.

They tried to box the car in when the driver backed up and hit a patrol car.

23-year-old Andrew Collison was arrested.

Collison faces several charges.

He was also wanted on warrants from Cass and Burleigh counties.