Fargo Man Arrested After Ramming Squad Car

It happened in Larimore, west of Grand Forks.
Joe Radske,

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) – A Fargo man is in the Grand Forks County jail after he rammed a sheriff’s department squad car while he was driving a stolen car.

It happened in Larimore, west of Grand Forks.

Deputies spotted an unoccupied car and saw two people get into the car about 90 minutes later.

They tried to box the car in when the driver backed up and hit a patrol car.

23-year-old Andrew Collison was arrested.

Collison faces several charges.

He was also wanted on warrants from Cass and Burleigh counties.

Categories: Crime, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Not the End: Owner of Arthur’s Barn Announce...
Voters Cite Measure 3, Agriculture for Reasons The...
Governor Burgum Appoints Van de Streek To East Cen...
Police Make Arrest in Alleged Robbery and Assault ...

You Might Like

Fargo Man Arrested After Ramming Squad Car

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) - A Fargo man is in the Grand Forks County jail after he rammed a sheriff's department squad car while he was driving a stolen car. It happened in Larimore, west of Grand Forks. Deputies spotted…

Veterans Group Will Not March in St. Patrick's Day Parade

FARGO (KFGO) - The leader of a local veterans' organization says the group will not participate in this year's Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick's Day Parade. Jason Hicks is Commander of the United Patriotic Bodies of the Fargo-Moorhead area. Hicks tells KFGO…

City of Fargo Discouraging On-Street Parking

FARGO, ND - If you're parked on a street in Fargo, the city is asking that you move your car. With another snow system moving in, on-street parking is strongly discouraged through Saturday morning. Getting vehicles off the streets will…