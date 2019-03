Moorhead Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from the victim before setting up a perimeter for a K-9 track.

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in south Moorhead after offering a stranger a ride.

The search was not successful and the scene was eventually cleared. The investigation is on-going.

Police were assisted by Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol.