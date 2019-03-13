MSUM Women’s Basketball Gears up for Tournament Game against Conference Foe

The Dragons are 1-2 against Minnesota-Duluth so far this season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM women’s basketball is in the NCAA D-II Tournament for the third year in a row.

The Dragons are getting ready to face Duluth in the first round on Friday.

The Bulldogs have been a thorn in the side of the Dragons all season, snapping their 14-game winning streak during the regular season and also taking them down in the NSIC championship game.

This is the fourth time MSUM will face duluth this year, and head coach Karla Nelson says she doesn’t remember ever facing a team four times in one season.

“It’s actually a weird feeling, but in some ways I’ve told people it’s pretty easy,” Nelson said. “We know a lot of their tendencies and things. But, in other ways it’s difficult because what do you add? What are they going to add?”

“It sounds easy, but it’s actually kind of hard,” senior guard Jacky Volkert added. “Refreshing everything is easy, but it’s about making sure you’re prepared and not just going through the motions. It’s easy to get caught doing the same thing over and over, so I’d say staying focused and being ready.”

The Dragons have a charter flight to Hays, Kan., scheduled for Thursday morning at 8:30, but they are fully prepared to leave Friday morning if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

The game is Friday night at 7:30.