Snow Causes Roof Collapse at Fargo Grade School

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – There was a partial roof collapse at Centennial Elementary School in south Fargo.

Fire Department Captain Mike Hendrickson tells KFGO News crews responded to a fire alarm around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were met by staff who said they had discovered a section of the roof had been structurally compromised earlier from the heavy snow load and gave way.

Hendrickson said after the problem was discovered, contractors and a structural engineer were called in to access repairs to the sagging roof, however, the roof collapsed.

Because the sprinkler system had been shut off and drained to prevent water damage in case a collapse occurred, fire code then requires what is called fire watch, meaning someone be on site, patrolling the area.

It was that employee who heard the collapse.

Fargo firefighters were also on scene at Courts Plus on South University Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Wednesday Battalion Chief Joe Magin said a large section of ice sled down the roof and cracked a gas line, filling the building with a high level of natural gas.

Firefighters shut off the gas line and used large fans to push the gas out.

Xcel Energy crews were called in to make repairs.