Dakota Valley Electric Customers Told To Prepare For Extended Outages

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Footprints in the snow led Moorhead officers to an early morning prowler. Officers were called to the 600 block of 41st Avenue South around 2 a.m. after a homeowner reported hearing noises outside and noticed fresh footprints…
MILNOR, ND -- Dakota Valley Electric Co-op crews from Milnor, Wahpeton and Hankinson are working on outages and system issues on the east side of its system. Thursday afternoon, the co-op had around 300 customers without power. They say that…
CASS COUNTY, N.D. - The Cass County Sheriff's Office issues a no travel advisory strongly urging drivers to stay off rural roads calling it "a dangerous storm." In a statement, the Sheriff's Office says "Conditions will become extremely difficult as…