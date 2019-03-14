Dakota Valley Electric Customers Told To Prepare For Extended Outages

Sargent County has pulled all plows so crews will only work as long as they can do safely
TJ Nelson,

MILNOR, ND — Dakota Valley Electric Co-op crews from Milnor, Wahpeton and Hankinson are working on outages and system issues on the east side of its system.

Thursday afternoon, the co-op had around 300 customers without power.

They say that outages on the west side of the system so far, are few.

Dakota Valley customers are being told to plan for extended outages through this storm.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
