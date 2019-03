High Winds Bring Down Billboard

North Dakota Highway Patrol posted this picture from the area near West Acres Mall this morning.

FARGO, N.D. – We’ve seen roofs cave in from the snow, but the storm is bringing high winds as well.

So strong they blew down a billboard near the 13th Avenue exit for I–29 Thursday morning.

Peak wind gusts hit 56 miles per hour in Fargo.

To put that into perspective, the minimum wind speeds for a severe thunderstorm warning is 57 miles per hour.