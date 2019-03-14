Republican-controlled Senate Votes to Terminate President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration on Border

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a stunning rebuke, the Republican-controlled Senate has voted to terminate President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted against ending the national emergency declaration. Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted in favor of it.

The Senate voted 59-41 for a resolution to halt Trump’s emergency order. Trump has promised to veto it, and it is unlikely that Congress will have the votes to override him.

Yet the vote represents a remarkable break between Trump and Senate Republicans. It’s the first time Congress has used its power to reject a presidential emergency order.

Trump wants to use his declaration to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved. He had warned Republicans to stick with him on the vote. He said doing otherwise would be siding with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But several Republicans defied that warning.

Trump wants to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved. The move is also being challenged in court.

The Constitution doesn’t have an article about unfulfilled campaign promises. This was a bipartisan rebuke of the President’s unconstitutional power grab. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 14, 2019

The president’s abuse of power is unconstitutional. He’s manufacturing a fake national emergency and dividing our country for political gain. Today I voted to stop it. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) March 14, 2019

“I believe the President has the authority under current law to declare a national emergency, and given the situation at the southern border – both with security issues and the humanitarian crisis – I believe this is an emergency. We need to secure our border and that requires a physical barrier, as well as technology and additional border patrol personnel,” Sen. Hoeven said.

“Congress accepted a paltry $1.375 billion to address this crisis knowing in advance that the President would declare this national emergency. If Congress did not want the President to take action, we should have worked with him when we had the opportunity. And if Congress did not want the President to use emergency powers, we should not have given them to him in the first place I voted against the resolution because I read the declaration and I read the statutes, and I am confident President Trump is within his constitutional and statutory authority,” Sen. Cramer said.