Video Shows Galloping Power Lines Caused By Winter Storm

Cass County Electric Cooperative has line workers in the field repairing power lines and other outage

FARGO, ND — The strong winds and ice buildup are making power lines “gallop” as you can see here in this video from Cass County Electric.

When the lines slap together they cause blinks which can interrupt service momentarily.

It can also cause the power poles to break resulting in a power outage.

Cass County has line workers in the field repairing power lines and other outages due to the high winds, iced up lines and trees falling into lines.

They had around 70 customers without power early this afternoon.

Xcel is reporting a small number of outages.