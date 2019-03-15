Blood Donors Needed Due To Recent Blizzard

Vitalant closed offices and canceled blood drives in at least three states, resulting in the loss of nearly 1,000 blood donations.

FARGO, ND – This week’s blizzard has led to a critical shortage of blood.

Vitalant’s Jennifer Hawkins says blood donors in North Dakota and South Dakota are urgently needed to rebuild the blood supply.

“We’re strongly urging our donors here in North and South Dakota to give blood now in support of those areas severely impacted by this storm and to rebuild the blood supply,” Hawkins said. “The severity of this issue has the potential to negatively impact patient care. It’s imperative that every person who feels healthy and is eligible gives blood now.”

All blood types are needed. Locally, Vitalant needs to collect at least 250 donations of all types per day to meet the needs of area patients.

Donors are strongly encouraged to give blood today through next week to immediately rebuild the blood supply. To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors are always welcome.