Crews Respond To Roof Collapse at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Crews are investigating a roof collapse at a storage building on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Red River Valley Dispatch says first responders were sent to 1805 Main Avenue West in West Fargo. The building mostly has vehicles inside.

No one is allowed near the building until a structural engineer investigates the damage. The West Fargo Fire Department considers the building to be a total loss.

KVRR will bring you more information as this story develops.