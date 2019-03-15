MN Boys Basketball: 8AA Semifinal Highlights

Perham and Hawley Advance to Championship Game

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Barnesville upset the two seed East Grand Forks to get to the semifinals. They played the number one seed Perham Friday night.

Trojans kept it tight through the first half trailing the Yellowjackets by just eight at the half, however, the Jackets ran away with it in the second half winning it 55-39.

In the second game, the other number one seed Hawley was looking to advance to the championship game against DGF.

The Nuggets started out the game on a 12-2 run and despite the Rebels keeping it close throughout, Hawley came out on top winning a close won, 74-69.

(1) Perham 55, (3) Barnesville 39

(1) Hawley 74, (2) DGF 69