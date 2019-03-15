Significant Snowmelt Flooding Is Likely According to Spring Flood Report

The chance the river will reach major flood stage in Fargo, North Dakota, has increased from 50 percent last week to 90 percent now.

GRAND FORKS, ND — A massive later-winter storm that dropped heavy snow and rain in the Upper Midwest has increased flood worries in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says “significant” snowmelt flooding is likely this spring.

The neighboring cities of Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, experienced a record flood 10 years ago.

The two cities have taken several measures such as home buyouts and levees since then.

The river crested at about 41 feet in 2009.

The latest outlook says there’s less than a 10 percent chance of that happening this year.

But moderate to major flooding is still expected throughout the basin.